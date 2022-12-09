74 Illinois counties now at elevated COVID-19 community levels

SPRINGIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker filed a COVID-19 disaster declaration and an executive order that took effect statewide on Friday as a response to the respiratory illness surge.
The CDC reports that 74 counties in Illinois are rated at an "elevated" level for COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said that the post-holiday surge is a reminder for the public to take actions to protect themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season, especially members who are vulnerable.
The CDC has reported 29 Illinois counties at a High Community Level for COVID-19, which is up from 12 a week ago.
45 counties are at a Medium Level, compared to 51 last week.
IDPH is reporting 21,404 new, confirmed, and probable cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths in Illinois since December 2.
“Illinois is experiencing a significant rise in communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19, including 29 counties at a high risk,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
“These elevated COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, are leading to a surge of respiratory infections and increased hospitalizations. I recommend all Illinoisians - and especially those most vulnerable including young children and individuals over 65 - take all preventative steps to protect themselves, their families and friends.
“Preventative measures include COVID-19 testing, especially if visiting someone at risk for severe disease; enhanced ventilation; good hand hygiene; staying home and seeking treatment if sick; and getting up to date with the COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot,” Dr. Vohra said.
“A high-quality mask or respirator is also recommended and will protect you from COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory viruses. Our hope is for Illinoisians across our state to have a happy and healthy holiday season.”
Access to tests and treatments can be found online or by contacting your healthcare provider for treatment options, within 5 days of feeling ill.
IDPH is offering 1 million free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents in economically-disadvantaged zip codes.
Households can find out if they are in an eligible zip code and request one package of 5 tests on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Project ACT website.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you is to search "Bivalent Booster Availability" on www.vaccines.gov. There are over 1,200 treatment locations in Illinois. More than 96.7% of the Illinois population is within a 10-mile radius of these locations.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,906,801 cases, including 35,550 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
The CDC recommends these measures for people who reside in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:
- Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status
- Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and booster
- Keep ventilation maintained properly throughout indoor spaces whenever possible
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine
If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease:
- Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection.
- Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where there could be greater exposure
- Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take more precautions.
- Have a plan for rapid testing if needed
If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk:
- Consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
- Consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
A total of 25,491,566 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.
The federal government has established a new website that provides an all-purpose toolkit with information on how to get masks, treatment, vaccines, and testing resources for all areas of the county at http://www.covid.gov