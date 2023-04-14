6 Stateline counties at Medium Community level for COVID-19

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) reports that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has identified six Illinois counties that are at a Medium Community Level for COVID-19 this week, compared to 14 last week.
The counties are: Boone, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago.
In the week ending on April 2, there were 5,584 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 16 deaths.
“It is great to see COVID-19 community levels remaining low as we enjoy some warmer springtime weather,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
“While President Joe Biden signed a measure to end the national emergency this week, IDPH remains focused on reducing the spread of COVID-19 across Illinois. With the public health emergency and statewide disaster declaration remaining in place until May 11, IDPH is actively working with our local and federal partners to transition our operations and programs for the new normal.”
As of April 13, 568 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 61 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit and 21 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 45 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.
Since April 7, 17,243 vaccine doses were administered in Illinois.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.
For a toolkit with information on how to obtain masks, treatment, vaccines and testing resources for all areas of the country visit https://www.covid.gov/.