26,462 new cases of Coronavirus over past week in Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 26,462 new cases of coronavirus disease, including 123 deaths since August 5.
According to the CDC, 42 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19.
An additional 48 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,620,877 cases including 34,539 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.
As of the evening of August 11, 1,471 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
A total of 23,114,591 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.
The weekly rolling average of vaccines administered on a daily basis is 8,829 doses.
Of Illinois' total population, more than 77% has received at least one vaccine dose, more than 69% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 54% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster.