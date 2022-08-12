 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

26,462 new cases of Coronavirus over past week in Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois coronavirus
By adwpadmin

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 26,462 new cases of coronavirus disease, including 123 deaths since August 5.

According to the CDC, 42 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19.

An additional 48 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,620,877 cases including 34,539 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of the evening of August 11, 1,471 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. 

A total of 23,114,591 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

The weekly rolling average of vaccines administered on a daily basis is 8,829 doses. 

Of Illinois' total population, more than 77% has received at least one vaccine dose, more than 69% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 54% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com