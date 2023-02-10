15 Illinois counties at an elevated community level for COVID-19

CHICAGO — The CDC reports that 15 counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 5 counties a week ago.
Of those, one county is at a High Community Level compared to none the week before.
Fourteen counties are at a Medium Community Level.
Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Sameer Vohra also announced Friday that the department is starting a new rapid-response unit called the STATeam (Support, Treatment, & Access Team) that will be deployed on as needed basis when there is a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.
IDPH reports a total of 4,040,139 cases and 36,229 deaths in 102 Illinois counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the week ending on February 5, 10,234 new cases of COVID and 62 deaths have been announced.
“We are seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 community levels this week,” Director Vohra said. “However, as COVID-19 community levels are relatively low and the State of Illinois plans for the end of the statewide disaster declaration in May, IDPH remains dedicated to staying vigilant and protecting the most vulnerable Illinoisians. This is why we are excited to announce the launch of the new STATeam. This innovative new program will provide additional layers of support for our local health departments and long term care facilities, protecting our most at-risk residents and keeping them safe from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.”
As of February 9, 834 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 and 100 of those were in the ICU and 34 patients on ventilators.
As of February 10, a total of 25,969,848 vaccines have been administered as of today.
Of Illinois' total population, more than 79% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 71% have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 19% have received the bivalent booster dose.
Through Project ACT, IDPH is distributing up to one million at-home antigen tests to 200,000 Illinois households.
You can request one package of five tests on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Project ACT website. The tests will be delivered to the home address.
Free or low cost COVID-19 testing locations are also available throughout the state, including in Chicago, and can be found on the IDPH website’s testing locator page.
The updated boosters are available at pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. The best way to locate a vaccine provider near you is to visit www.vaccines.gov and search for bivalent booster availability.