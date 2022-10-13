Manuel Estopinan

Manny Estopinan is a first generation immigrant hailing from the Caribbean Island of Cuba but was raised in South Florida.
As a newcomer to the Stateline he can’t wait to join all the Fall and Winter festivities, along with experiencing his first snow storm ever.
He earned his Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in Political Science with a specialization in Latin American Studies from the University of Florida. Go Gators!
Before joining WREX, Manny worked as an Assignment Editor in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Market for almost three years where he covered national headlines.
When he’s not chasing news, you can find Manny trying the hottest food places in town!