Chanel White joined 13 WREX as a multimedia journalist in February of 2022.
Chanel is a graduate of Georgia State University. Majoring in journalism and minoring in African American studies, the Miami Native is no stranger to the journalism field and is happy to call Rockford her new home.
Prior to arriving to Rockford, Chanel worked as an Associate Producer for the FOX affiliate WSVN in South Florida. Chanel served as an intern at the ABC affiliate WPLG as well.
Chanel also graduated from Miami Dade College with an Associate of Arts degree in Mass Communications, and an Associate of Science degree in Radio and Television Broadcasting. During her time at Miami Dade, Chanel won many awards and recognitions for work with MDC-TV, working as a writer, producer and talk show host for four years.
Chanel is currently finishing her master’s degree in journalism at Regent University.
When Chanel is not at work or in class, you will find her at home cooking new recipes, doing fun activities with her church, and giving back to the community doing volunteer work.