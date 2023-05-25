Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden Fair Ticket Giveaway

The Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden's Garden Fair is back and bigger than ever!
The Fair will host flowers, food, art, and antiques from Saturday, June 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, June 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
From Friday, May 26 through Thursday, June 1, the first caller to (815) 335-3690 after 7:00 a.m. each day will win a pair of tickets to attend the fair!
You must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Winners must pick up tickets at the WREX television station. No ticket pickup times are available on Monday, Memorial Day.