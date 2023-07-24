4-pack tickets for David Rogers' Big Bugs: The Pollinators Exhibit at Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden

Starting Monday, July 24 on 13 News Today, we are giving away 4 tickets for 5 days to attend David Rogers' Big Bugs: The Pollinators Exhibit at Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden!
The exhibit consists of 10 larger-than-life sculptures made of reclaimed forest wood and other natural materials that will astound visitors of all ages.
From July 24 through 28, be the first to call 815-335-3690 after 7:00 a.m.!
You must be 18 years of age or older to win.
General rules for station contests and sweepstakes can be found here.
Winners must pick up tickets at the WREX television station, located at 10322 Auburn Road, Rockford. Hours for pickup are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.