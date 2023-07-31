4-pack Rockford Rivets tickets for WREX Night celebrating Rockford Peaches

Play ball!
Starting Monday, July 31 on 13 News Today, we are giving away 4 tickets for 5 days to attend 13 WREX Night celebrating the Rockford Peaches at Rockford Rivets Baseball!
The Rockford Rivets will take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. Game starts at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, August 5.
From Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, be the first to call 815-335-3690 after 7:00 a.m.!
You must be 18 years of age or older to win.
General rules for station contests and sweepstakes can be found here.
Winners must pick up tickets at the WREX television station, located at 10322 Auburn Road, Rockford. Hours for pickup are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.