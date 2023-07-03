4-pack Rockford Rivets tickets for WREX Night - July 13

Play ball!
Starting Wednesday, July 5 on 13 News Today, we are giving away 4 tickets for 5 days to attend 13 WREX Night at Rockford Rivets Baseball on Thursday, July 13!
The Rockford Rivets will take on the Kalamazoo Growlers. Game starts at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday July 13th.
We will have LIVE coverage from the ballpark that afternoon and your favorite 13 WREX personalities will be there!
From Wednesday, July 5 through Tuesday, July 11 (excluding Saturday and Sunday), be the first to call 815-335-3690 after 7:00 a.m.!
You must be 18 years of age or older to win.
General rules for station contests and sweepstakes can be found here.
Winners must pick up tickets at the WREX television station, located at 10322 Auburn Road, Rockford. Hours for pickup are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.