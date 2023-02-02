YMCA of Rock River Valley kicks off Black History Month with celebration series

ROCKFORD (WREX) - People are celebrating Black History Month at the YMCA of Rock River Valley. It's kicking off its celebration series highlighting black performers and artists in the community. Thursday night Project 815's Terry & Antione Williams performed.
Every Thursday this month at 6 p.m. there will be performances in the lobby of the Swedish American Riverfront YMCA.
YMCA Healthy Living Director, Linette Rojas hopes to build community and understanding of one another with these types of events.
“We all have history, there's a history that's important for us to educate ourselves and know why we're standing here today and what we're fighting for.”
Mark your calendars… Next week they will have a live painter, along with singers in the coming weeks.
They'll wrap things up with an even bigger dance celebration with vendors and live DJs on Friday, February 24th from 5 to 8 p.m.