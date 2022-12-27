Winnebago Sheriff's Office and LaMonica Beverages team up for safe ride home initiative

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago Count Sherriff's Office wants you to get home safe this New Year's Eve. LaMonica Beverages is funding the Safe Ride Home Initiative for the new year celebrations that will be taking place Dec. 31.
If you are out and need a ride home Winnebago Sherriff's Deputies will provide a ride home from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Citizens that utilized the program will only be allowed to be transported to a residence and not another business or bar in Winnebago County.
To call for a ride call the department's non-emergency line (815) 282-2600.