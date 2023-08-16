Water concerns answered by new water improvement facility in Freeport

FREEPORT -- People in Freeport can expect to see an improvement in their water quality, now that a new water treatment plant is open. A development that has been in the works since 2017.
City Manager of Freeport, Rob Boyer, says thanks to their collaboration with Fehr Graham and Winter Construction, issues residents had with their water will soon be gone.
"There will be some new dynamics we haven't experienced before," he said.
"Clean drinking water is a primary responsibility of the city, and we take it very seriously, so this is an example of our commitment to ensure quality drinking water to the citizens in Freeport."
The new facility is set to pump over two million gallons of water throughout the entire city of Freeport, with a new filtrated system everyone will benefit from.
"We will not only be able to produce two gallons of water but send it to augment the cities in two distribution zones, giving us the capacity to provide most of our needed water for the city."
Some residents who live in the neighborhood as the new treatment facility say in the past have dealt with contaminated water including high levels of chlorine and small minerals.
For one couple, Jeff and his wife, who has lived there for four years, say although they have experience traces of minerals in their water, it is not as bad as their neighbors.
"There is lime in there and we don't have soft water in the development here, but we have learned that there are products out there that work well with hard water, and I've discovered them and used them and been fine."
However, whether residents have to improv or seek out their own methods on filtering water, the new water system will bring benefits to thousands of residents all the same.
"With the new water plant here, we should be able to control our chemical dosages very closely and improve the overall taste and quality of the water," added Boyer.
These improvements will also, according to Boyer, will not affect residents water bills or water pressure.
The last step in construction is painting the water tower, which is set for Spring 2024.