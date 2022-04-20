VOICES of Stephenson County receive funding to update accessibility features

FREEPORT – Grants from two local organizations will improve the safety of the front building entrance at VOICES of Stephenson County, a Freeport nonprofit.
The First Lutheran Church Endowment Fund is contributing $6,000 and the Freeport Community Foundation Grant is covering $5,000.
VOICES will be responsible for the remaining amount of the of the $15,000 project.
Funds from the First Lutheran Church Endowment Fund and the Freeport Community Foundation will be used to replace existing sidewalk handrails that are no longer stable and add an additional set of handrails to improve accessibility.
The project involves more than 70 feet of railing, much of it custom-made to accommodate the curved sidewalk.
“We are so thankful to both the First Lutheran Church Endowment Fund and the Freeport Community Foundation for making this railing replacement and upgrade project a reality,” said Beth Maskell, VOICES of Stephenson County executive director.
“We are so happy to create a safer environment for our survivors and all who enter our building.
Many of these individuals already have made great strides.
This project will help keep them secure as they walk up to our building to continue their journey.”
Although the grants are addressing the handrails at the building’s main entrance, the organization will be updating handrails at all its entrances.
“Our whole goal is to meet people where they are... we deal a lot with emotional trauma [victims] and oftentimes, [accessibility] visuals are some of the first things that they see,” says Leslie Brown, VOICES of Stephenson County Associate Director.
“The handrails are certainly something that is going to help us to eliminate those barriers for survivors utilizing our services.”
“Our priority is to address the front entrance,” Maskell said, “but the handrails at entrances throughout the property also need to be replaced.
Work is expected to start within the next two months.”
VOICES total project cost after grants, including its portion of the front entrance and the remaining entrances, is $15,052.
The organization will be taking the money from its budget.
VOICES also is accepting donations to help offset the cost.
Checks can be mailed to VOICES at PO Box 462, Freeport IL 61032, or can be made at the VOICES website, www.voicesofsc.org.
People are asked to note that donations are for the entrance upgrades.
The grant from the Freeport Community Foundation was one of 12 awarded during its spring 2022 Matt Marvin Community Needs funding cycle to organizations in Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll counties.
The 12 organizations were awarded a total of $93,048.80.
The Freeport Community Foundation has a 47-year history as a community-based charitable organization dedicated to providing financial solutions for community needs.
The FCF has awarded more than $3.6 million in grant funding to non-profit organizations and projects throughout northwest Illinois.
First Lutheran Church of Freeport Endowment Fund bestowed its gift to VOICES in early 2022 as part of its annual distribution.
The endowment supports various area social service agencies, scholarships for church members, ELCA affiliates and the needs of First Lutheran Church.
VOICES of Stephenson County offers individuals and families survivor-centered services and support such as counseling, advocacy and education to treat and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault and abuse.
It also operates the VOICES Survivors Shelter, which opened Sept. 1.