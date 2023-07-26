US Cellular offering sweepstakes at Stephenson Co. Fair

FREEPORT — The Stephenson County Fair brings community members together and so does US Cellular. This week they are offering a free vacation through augmented reality.

The sweepstakes is a grand total $20,000 which will be used for a dream vacation anywhere. Fair goers can experience that vacation through A.R. by getting their picture taken and being put into the customized landscape. US Cellular also takes pride into connecting with their communities including in Stephenson County.

"We really take a lot of pride in our activities within the community, not just within our stores but outside of our stores too," said Josh Snyder US Cellular area sales manager.

The booth is also letting fair goers know about US Mode which allows users to customize settings for device management.

"We want your devices to enhance your live but unfortunately it's almost a hindrance in some cases," said Snyder. "Device Management is tied into mental health and using your device for the things that matter most, which are interaction with your loved ones, family, and friends.