 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, De Kalb, Kane and
DuPage Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

US Cellular offering sweepstakes at Stephenson Co. Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
US CELLULAR $20K VACAY

FREEPORT — The Stephenson County Fair brings community members together and so does US Cellular. This week they are offering a free vacation through augmented reality. 

The sweepstakes is a grand total $20,000 which will be used for a dream vacation anywhere. Fair goers can experience that vacation through A.R. by getting their picture taken and being put into the customized landscape. US Cellular also takes pride into connecting with their communities including in Stephenson County. 

"We really take a lot of pride in our activities within the community, not just within our stores but outside of our stores too," said Josh Snyder US Cellular area sales manager. 

The booth is also letting fair goers know about US Mode which allows users to customize settings for device management. 

"We want your devices to enhance your live but unfortunately it's almost a hindrance in some cases," said Snyder. "Device Management is tied into mental health and using your device for the things that matter most, which are interaction with your loved ones, family, and friends.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com