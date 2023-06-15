Urgent conversation on mental health at Rockford University

ROCKFORD -- Educators from 16 countries across the state line engaged in urgent conversations on mental health at the first annual Area 2 Social Emotional Learning Symposium at Rockford University.
These hubs provided professional development training and support to districts in their region to establish and expand S-E-L programs in Illinois schools.
Event organizer, Casey Veitch, says the event offered ideas and resources to attendees they can use right away.
"We wanted to inform teachers on what the signs are or things to look for if a student is in crisis or experiencing mental health distress," she said.
"It helps us as teachers take care of ourselves because teachers are incredibly stressed and exhausted with all the things on their plate and so this event has multiple functions."
The departments in charge of the program encompasses 13 school districts in Boone and Winnebago counties, providing professional development, teacher certification and licensure, fingerprinting, testing, GEDs, work permits, and alternative education at Summit Academy.
Another virtual mental health event will take place in October.