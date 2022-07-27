Unique Businesses Shine at the Stephenson County fair

STEPHENSON (WREX) -- Two unique businesses are open right now at the Stephenson County Fair and they are making a mark on more than just the camp grounds.
These vendors came from near and far to be at the fair, each providing a element that makes them individually special.
Having fun in the sun is on everybody's mind when going to the Stephenson county fair but was an opportunity to showcase the talents of a Ice Cream Truck and Lemonade Stand.
A first time, out of state vendor says he came all the way from Cincinnati to show off his freshly squeezed lemonade stand. Owner, David Jobbs says the fair was at the right place at the right time.
"I was on my way from Wisconsin, and this was not close to wear I was." he says. "
Plus, he said it took him two years to design the truck as well as some original recipes and with more locations are on his radar, this fair creating that opening he needed.
Another business, Second Act Sweets, a daughter is the co-owner of this Italian ice cream truck is keeping her families ice cream recipes alive.
Heather Jonas started the business with her family and have been working at this shop for over a decade. Jonas ventured off on her own to carry this Rockford staple and even added a few sweets twists of her own.
"Granita, bubble waffles, are some new elements on the menu, it has a soft yet sweet and crunchy feeling and really good, especially the apple ones with apple toppings with cinnamon and vanilla ice-cream."
She plans to attend more fairs in Boone, Winnebago and even Tamale Fest in the future.
Both vendors and their tasty sweets center around the fairs mission statement: to educate and entertain guests through activities for both agricultural and non-agricultural purposes in a safe and fun environment.