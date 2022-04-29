Two Rockford programs hope to improve neighborhoods and reduce crime

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford community, impacted by violent crime, not only got spruced up but is also coming together to create a better future. On Friday, the City of Rockford took the next step in its Neighborhood Improvement Initiative.
Here's how it works: The City of Rockford selected six neighborhoods which have been negatively impacted by violent crime and could benefit from resources and services in education, health, home and outdoor repairs and more. Over the spring and summer, city staff will go to each neighborhood individually and work together with organizations to bring catered services residents say they need.
Residents in one neighborhood in the North West side of the city got those services on Friday at a work day and block party. It was hosted outside Lewis Lemon Elementary School.
Rockford Public Works and volunteers picked up garbage, filled pot holes, knocked door-to-door to ask families if they needed home repairs, smoke detectors and more.
About a dozen other local organizations attended. They gave out information to their services and let their fellow Rockfodian's know they are not alone.
"If you have a young child and they are 0-5 years old and you want to get them connected to Head Start, our early childhood education program, we can do that today," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. "They have a critical home repair, like a roof replacement or their front porch is failing, and with high inflation and everything else going on in the world they may not be able to afford it. Well the City of Rockford has a program and we want them to know about it."
Mayor McNamara says many families found themselves loosing resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many didn't now who to connect with to gain those resources back.
McNamara says the days are now gone where community members have to reach out. Instead, services are brought to them.
"When you have communities that are beautified, that are cared for by your city, cared for by your residents and you have relationships going on, those are strong neighborhoods. That's where you see property values increase. That's where you see crime decrease," said Mayor McNamara.
After the block party, families now have a better sense of who to turn to when things get tough.
"Right down to the block level, those are the connections that will help us stay safer in our neighborhoods. When people are in need, it is so much more likely that you are going to reach out to someone that lives right there with you. People can keep an eye out for each other," said Rockford Neighborhood Specialist Barb Chidley.
Not only does the city have 6 neighborhoods it's working to improve this summer but it also has Connect Rockford. This program focuses on building up all neighborhoods.
Chidley helps identity key leaders in each community known as the block captain. This person can have a pool of connections and resources to then give out to their neighbors. They are considered the "go-to person" if a neighbor has a question or concern.
Chidley says the goal is to have all voices heard and offer services that can meet the community's wants and needs.
"In five years, it would be incredible if we had a block leader on every single street. So that anytime anyone moved into a home, anywhere in Rockford, they would be welcomed in. They felt like they knew immediately who to go to if they needed something. They felt like they were at home."
If you want to be a block captain in your own neighborhood or are seeking more information about Connect Rockford, click here.