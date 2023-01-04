Two Local Restaurants React to Minimum Wage Increase

ROCKFORD -- New Year's Day brought new laws to the state of Illinois, including the increase in minimum wage, and for two restaurants in downtown Rockford these changes prove it.
On January 1st, minimum wage went up one dollar from $12 to $13, and workers who get tips also saw a raise from $7.25 to $7.80, a win for one server, Liviya Scribner, at Sister Thai Cafe.
"I think it is comforting as a service industry worker that the government is thinking about us when it comes to how much money," she said. " It's not really a lot depending on the day so them taking that into consideration that we all have to make a living is comforting."
Owner and Chef, Patrick Alberto, at Octane restaurant, also agrees that increase is beneficial but is not enough for workers to live off of.
"It still has ways to go but the 7.80 an hour isn't really a lot if you really think about it, especially when the volume isn't there."
Alberto says 2022 was a rough year for the restaurant industry, and since they have no financial support from the government most funds are made from hungry customers.
However, if the traffic is scare, his plan of updating items and customers makes the difference.
"That could mean being consist with our service with our food, with our cocktails in order for us to stay ahead of the game, and the end of the day it's still volume, volume needs to be increased."
The minimum wage will see two more increases, one in 2024 at $14 and again in 2025, at $15.