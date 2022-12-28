Two Families from Ukraine Seek Refugee Through Sponsorship Program in Lee County

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Water level
fluctuations may also occur with little advanced notice.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...Forecasting river stage during an ice jam is
inherently difficult. The river is expected to remain steady
below flood stage at 8.6 feet. However, the river may fall
below 8.5 feet as early as tomorrow, December 29, 2022.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to hold steady near 8.5 feet
until further notice.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two Families from Ukraine Seek Refugee Through Sponsorship Program in Lee County

  • Updated
  • 0
Ukraine Families

DIXON (WREX) -- Two families from Ukraine are seeking safety in Lee County due to a sponsorship program in a Dixon community.

Thousands of Ukrainians fled from Ukraine due to the war with Russia, forcing families to leave for a better life. Here in Dixon community, a website called, Welcome U.S. allows people to be sponsored and stay with local families for two years. Circuit Judge, Douglas Lee, says he was inspired to help in any way possible.
 
"I initially explored it soon after the war had started, it just seemed like a way to help," he said. " I looked at the Welcome U.S. website to get help and it was basically designed to help bring over people that they knew, but I didn't know anyone."
 
He was inspired to become a sponsor after hearing from another family who took in a family from the county during a rotary club meeting.
 
"I spend the day going through the tutorials and reading all about the program and then created a profile, and by the time I got up the next morning I had two matches of families that wanted to come here."
 
One of the two families that came were Oksana and Oleg and their three children, who left Ukraine and traveled to Hungary with more family. When conditions worsened, they connected with Lee, through the website.

On November 22 the family arrived in O'Hare and were welcomed by the Dixon community with open arms. Now, the father, Oleg works at a welding company and their three children attend school.
 
"There story is complicated in terms of how they left Ukraine and the various steps that were involved," said Lee. "They were the first match on our website...and they reached out and were interested. It was a leap of faith for both of us."
 
The next couple to arrive are Oleh and Victoria on December 29.
 

