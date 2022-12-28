Two Families from Ukraine Seek Refugee Through Sponsorship Program in Lee County

DIXON (WREX) -- Two families from Ukraine are seeking safety in Lee County due to a sponsorship program in a Dixon community.
Thousands of Ukrainians fled from Ukraine due to the war with Russia, forcing families to leave for a better life. Here in Dixon community, a website called, Welcome U.S. allows people to be sponsored and stay with local families for two years. Circuit Judge, Douglas Lee, says he was inspired to help in any way possible.
"I initially explored it soon after the war had started, it just seemed like a way to help," he said. " I looked at the Welcome U.S. website to get help and it was basically designed to help bring over people that they knew, but I didn't know anyone."
He was inspired to become a sponsor after hearing from another family who took in a family from the county during a rotary club meeting.
"I spend the day going through the tutorials and reading all about the program and then created a profile, and by the time I got up the next morning I had two matches of families that wanted to come here."
One of the two families that came were Oksana and Oleg and their three children, who left Ukraine and traveled to Hungary with more family. When conditions worsened, they connected with Lee, through the website.
On November 22 the family arrived in O'Hare and were welcomed by the Dixon community with open arms. Now, the father, Oleg works at a welding company and their three children attend school.
"There story is complicated in terms of how they left Ukraine and the various steps that were involved," said Lee. "They were the first match on our website...and they reached out and were interested. It was a leap of faith for both of us."
The next couple to arrive are Oleh and Victoria on December 29.