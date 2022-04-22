 Skip to main content
Test your Rockford knowledge at 2nd annual scavenger hunt

  • Updated
The Rockford Scavenger Hunt is a fundraising event like no other in Rockford set to begin the weekend of April 22, 2022. Location? Well, that’s a secret, but it will be featuring various landmarks all over the Rockford area.

Registered teams will be provided clues throughout the week starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 22 and ending at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 1. Team prizes feature items from Rockford-area businesses.

Registration is $25 per team at www.familycounselingrockford.org.

This event helps raise funds for Family Counseling Services (FCS).

FCS provides professional counseling with fees based on a sliding fee scale for children and adults experiencing a variety of family and emotional problems that interfere with their function and quality of life.

To raise funds to ensure that these families can get this help when they need it, the Rockford Scavenger Hunt was created.

