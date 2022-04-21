Teamsters Local 325 joins regional construction nonprofit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Teamsters Local 325, a local union representing drivers in the construction industry, has officially joined the region’s only labor-management organization, Project First Rate (PFR).
This membership addition gives the nonprofit organization a greater community reach.
In addition to hundreds of union contractors, PFR represents over 15,000 tradespeople in the building and construction trades.
“We are excited and proud to have Teamsters Local 325 as a member of Project First Rate,” stated Paul Nolley, PFR’s executive director.
“We represent the most skilled tradespeople in our region and now welcome the hard-working men and women of Local 325,” continued Nolley.
PFR provides trades-related career resources and education to students and teachers at schools throughout Northwestern Illinois.
PFR also advises elected officials on the socioeconomic benefits of using local labor and businesses.
“It just makes sense,” said Erik Calvert, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 325 said of joining PFR.
“Our values and priorities are aligned, and together we can accomplish more for our members and industry.”