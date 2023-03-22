Students lead Belvidere High School's School Board Candidate Forum

BELVIDERE — Belvidere North High School's newly formed ‘Student Voice Club’ led all aspects of Wednesday’s school board candidate election forum developing questions for Belvidere school board candidates.
Student Voice Club Junior, Brock Bottcher says, “We thought what a great start to have student generated questions at this forum and to have students acting in this forum, putting in work and already getting involved in the district.
All six candidates who are running for the three board seats up for election participated in Wednesday night’s forum.
The hope of the Student Voice Club is to implement student's voices into policy making within the district and school board and to eventually put students on various committees, like safety and facilities committees.
Bottcher says the board plays an essential role in determining the future of schools so it was important for him to be part of this forum.
“When you have a good future for your schools, you have committed graduates, entering your community, making it stronger. It’s just this positive feedback loop. Your school's get better, the community gets better, attracting more people into the community, school's get better again, putting more focus on education. you're attracting better teachers.”
Among some of the discussions Wednesday night were challenges in the school district.
A few of the candidates' responses mentioned limited access to early childhood, attracting and retaining teachers, student attendance, and bouncing back from COVID-19.
The election is coming up on April 4th.