Stroll On State Volunteers And Vendors Wanted

ROCKFORD (WREX) - In less than two months Stroll on State will flood the downtown Rockford area but an army of volunteers is needed to make the magic happen.
"It takes thousands of volunteer hours to basically invade downtown Rockford and wrap all the garland around the light poles and string lit trees on every single corner, it takes a lot to happen that day," says Julie Huber the Destination Development Operations Manager for the Rockford Area Conventions & Visitor's Bureau, tasked with organizing the annual event.
Weekly workshops to prepare for the event started in September.
Right now they're averaging 12 volunteers a night but they can use anywhere from 25 to 50.
"We have to do everything from cleaning and repainting the gift boxes that are going to be out for the whole entire season and checking every light of the string light trees. We repaint several different displays so they look newer, brighter, more exciting every year," explains Huber.
The RACVB is also looking for vendors to line the streets with local crafts and cuisines.
"It be great to have some local artisans and individuals who have wears to sell similar to City Market to come and join because its great exposure. Its a great holiday time, so people who have a lot of holiday things to sell would be great. We're also looking for some really interesting and new food vendors too, to be able to feature them," says Julie.
And we can't forget the entertainment to go along with all the festivities.
"We have performer needs because we have four staging areas this year, so four different stages and being able to fill those so there's performances all day long to excited everybody," explains Huber.
Stroll on State proves to be an economic engine for everyone.
"People now schedule their Thanksgiving holiday around it. So that they used to say well we would go away for thanksgiving but now they stay in Rockford because then they invite their families from all over to come to Rockford to enjoy Stroll on State for that one day and the economic impact is amazing for the shop owners, the bars and restaurants that are all along downtown Rockford, says Julie Huber with the RACVB.
If you wish to be a volunteer, performer, or vendor for this years stroll on state visit: https://www.gorockford.com/stroll-on-state/
If you wish to be part of the parade, visit: https://www.gorockford.com/stroll-on-state/parade/