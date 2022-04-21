Stephenson County Restaurant Week returns

FREEPORT — The Greater Freeport Partnership is thrilled to announce the return of the Stephenson County Restaurant Week running from April 22 to May 1.
During the 10-day event, patrons are encouraged to seek out dining options from participating restaurants.
Freeport and Stephenson County are home to over 95 restaurants, cafés, bars, lounges and delis, each with a unique flavor or environment.
Restaurants have selected menu items that highlight the tone of their establishment.
“Stephenson County is filled with great restaurants with a wide variety of dishes and delights.
We are happy to highlight the many options that are available locally and hope that residents and visitors will make an extra effort to support restaurants during this special time and throughout the season,” said Bill Clow, business engagement director of the Greater Freeport Partnership.
The Stephenson County Restaurant Guide can be found online and in participating restaurants in the county and includes featured specials from restaurants as well as a complete contact listing.
The online guide can be found at greaterfreeport.com/restaurantweek.
“Make it your goal during Restaurant Week to try at least three new places you haven’t had before.
We all get into the habit of ordering from the same places and miss so much!
Restaurant Week is the extra invitation to exit your comfort zone and support local dining,” said Brand Director Nicole Haas.
Dine-in, delivery and carry-out options are available at various locations.