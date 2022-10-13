 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Stephenson County Nursing Center Committee pass increase of CNA wages

  • Updated
  • 0
WALNUT ACRES

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Stephenson County community and staff members of Walnut Acres voiced their support to increase the wages for CNA's Thursday evening. 

The Board applied to be part of the state program to increase staff wages but missed the deadline of October 1st. The state did give an extension to the county to vote on joining the program. The certified nursing assistants currently make $15 an hour.

The Nursing Center Committee passed the vote 4 to 2 to have a pay increase for CNA wages up to $6.50, after hearing public comments and deliberating for several hours. 

Walnut Acres is looking to hold onto local CNA's instead of relying on traveling agencies to fill in the void. 

"CNA's that are here in the building, that are employees of the county as supposed to the traveling agencies that are coming through are important because they get to know the residents," said Chair Person Casey Anthony. "They know the little things about them, what they like don't like, how they like to be cared about what food they even like, so those things greatly enhance the quality of care that residents receive."

With the decision to pass the vote, the discussion will continue next week before going to the county board.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you