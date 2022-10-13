Stephenson County Nursing Center Committee pass increase of CNA wages

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Stephenson County community and staff members of Walnut Acres voiced their support to increase the wages for CNA's Thursday evening.
The Board applied to be part of the state program to increase staff wages but missed the deadline of October 1st. The state did give an extension to the county to vote on joining the program. The certified nursing assistants currently make $15 an hour.
The Nursing Center Committee passed the vote 4 to 2 to have a pay increase for CNA wages up to $6.50, after hearing public comments and deliberating for several hours.
Walnut Acres is looking to hold onto local CNA's instead of relying on traveling agencies to fill in the void.
"CNA's that are here in the building, that are employees of the county as supposed to the traveling agencies that are coming through are important because they get to know the residents," said Chair Person Casey Anthony. "They know the little things about them, what they like don't like, how they like to be cared about what food they even like, so those things greatly enhance the quality of care that residents receive."
With the decision to pass the vote, the discussion will continue next week before going to the county board.