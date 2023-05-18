Stephenson County Historical Society perennial plant sale this weekend

FREEPORT — If you have a green thumb Stephenson County is the place to be this weekend as the Stephenson County Historical Society perennial plant sale is underway with a variety of plants to choose from.
There are plants that thrive in the sun, shade, native plants, vegetables, and many more. All sales will go towards the museum to keep it maintained and updated year round.
"We have it every year and it raises money to support the museum here in Freeport," said Executive Director Sharon Welton. "The Taylor family love their gardens and so we feel that this is an event that helps, that is within our mission to tell the story of the Taylor family."
The museum is also accepting donations of plants, and if you plan to donate call (815) 232-8419.
The plant sale is May 18-20. Thursday and Friday the sale runs from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday the sale runs from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The museum is located at 1440 S. Carroll Ave. in Freeport.