Stateline Brain Injury Survivors' road to recovery during Brain Injury Awareness Month

ROCKFORD — March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. It’s a time to learn about the injuries themselves and how to be welcoming and respectful of the people recovering from them.
More than two years ago Joshua Johnson had an accident in September 2020, when a tree limb fell on his head during a walk.
“Life can change in one instant. Like it did for my son. One day changed his whole life, and my whole life,” his mother, Paula Johnson, says
The next year his mother spent day after day fighting to get the best treatment for her son but after some time, she looked for a different approach at Rockford Wellness Collective.
“It's refreshing that somebody acknowledges that he can get better. It's a slow road. By no means will Josh recover in an instant, and little things like sitting up, holding his head up, or moving a hand or foot is huge,” says Johnson.
The clinic uses non-traditional treatments like hyperbaric oxygen therapy and neuro-feedback treatment to help patients optimize their brain health.
Rockford Wellness Center Clinic Supervisor Dr. Kimberly Williams explains, “Over the course of time, they start to develop new pathways and start to see improvement in cognitive function and emotional stability.”
Johnson is not the only one seeing progress at the wellness center.
Nicole Ouimet is also a brain injury survivor and while she says the treatments have been vital to her recovery, she hopes this month that people understand the challenges survivors face on the long road to recovery.
“As a brain injury survivor a lot of people struggle with not only their memory, but actually being verbal and being able to speak out loud... it hurts to think there's a lot of people that don't have anybody,” she says.
Ouimet isn't just trying to raise awareness with her story. She wants her words to give hope to people like her fighting every day to recover.
“Be happy with who you are and take it slow and easy, and you will get there. Everyday is a fresh day and you can put your own sparkle into it.”
For more information about Rockford Wellness Collective, visit their website here.