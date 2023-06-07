Starlight Theatre opens up for 2023 summer season

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Wednesday night saw theatre lovers from all over the Stateline flocking to Starlight Theatre for opening night.
"Footloose" kicked off the summer stretch of four different musical productions that will run from now until August 6.
With all the build up to opening night it all begins with preparing during the winter months.
"We've been rehearsing since the end of February, that's when auditions started and it's go time from there on," said Christopher Brady Director of RVC Starlight Theatre. "It's a lot of people, 160 people in all the casts and a bunch on crew and in the costume shop and in the box office who really make it work."
The theatre is open for anyone from children to adults to grandparents that love theatre or just want to see something fun this summer.
"Community theater is sort of the truest form of theater as there are people just from the Rockford area, putting this on," said Brady. "It certainly does bring people together gives a commonality and value to our community that otherwise wouldn't be there."
Tickets are also affordable for the whole family ranging from $12-$28.
To purchase tickets for any of the events below visit the Starlight Theatre's website.
- Footloose the Musical – June 7-10 & July 12-16
- In the Heights – June 14-17 & July 19-23
- Oliver! – June 21-24 & July 26-30
- Rodger's & Hammerstein's Cinderella – June 28 – July 1 & August 2-6