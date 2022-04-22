Signature event in Freeport returns this weekend

FREEPORT, Ill. (WREX) — A signature event returns to Freeport, and it involves pretzels and fun.
Downtown Freeport will host the second annual Pretzel Fest this Saturday.
The day also marks National Pretzel Day.
The public will be treated to fun activities including live music performances and a BBQ competition.
Dozens of shops and restaurants will have pretzel themed items and food for sale.
The event is free to the public and begins at 11 a.m.
"So I always love the idea of how people enjoy their pretzels," said Nicole Haas, brand director for Greater Freeport Partnership. "Cheese or mustard, or growing up locally from the mascot perspective, and understanding just how passionate people are about being from Freeport and graduating as a pretzel."