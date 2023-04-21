Severe weather in the stateline: Damages at forest preserves and polluted waters

ROCKFORD --- Over the past few weeks storms have caused damages to several neighborhoods and businesses, but also has affected water systems and forest preserves in Winnebago County.
Out of the 44 preserves in the Winnebago district, two of them suffered the worst damage, both Oak Ridge and Deer Run.
Executive Director, Michael Holan, of Forest Preserves of Winnebago County says it's always a challenge around this time of year to keep track of clean- up efforts.
"It does occupy a lot of time," he said. "We spent a couple of weeks trying to clear trails especially this time of year because we are just opening up and we are usually very busy since people want to take advantage of the trails now that the weather is nice."
Flooding also played a factor in damages, since some of the preserves are surrounded by lakes and rivers, overflowing and washing out hiking trails, wildlife relocation, and different dirt and debris accumulating on the grounds.
Several water ways experienced stormwater pollution from rain - a instance where water mixes with debris and dirt left behind from the snow or oil from cars flowing into rivers, like the Rock River, under the Whitman Street Bridge.
"When we get these certain rain events it concentrates that runoff into streams and rivers causing high chlorine levels from the salt in parking lots, but since it is a large group of water it can dilute the concentration down, but it definitely affects the water big time," said Dennis Anthony, Soil Scientist and Executive Director, at the Winnebago County Soil & Water Conservation District.
These contaminants also cause blockages when traveling to pumps for farmers to help their crops.
Right now, a system called Nutri-Assessment Reduction Plant is in place to help with wastewater treatment plans with gages to monitor stream water qualities.
The city of Rockford is also steeping in to assist in treatment plans with ordinances set to take effect in the future.