Sauerkraut Days return to Forreston for annual weekend celebration

FORRESTON, IL — A popular German food item will be celebrated this weekend in Forreston with Sauerkraut Days.

The annual festival has been ongoing for over 100 years and has transformed from being a giant picnic to a fun three day festival. This year the fireworks will be held Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. before the fun kicks off Friday evening.

Small communities come together all throughout the summer to celebrate their towns and heritage and Forreston brings a lot.

"My favorite part is just seeing the whole community come together and all the fun for the kids and the adults," said Gene Green a proud Forreston resident and Forreston Car Care Sales Agent. "Everybody's got their weekend celebration that they concentrate on that brings people in from all over the area."

The Sauerkraut Days website has all the information for the fun weekend ahead.