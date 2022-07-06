Safety improvements coming to Boone County Rail Crossing

SPRINGFIELD, ILL — Boone County will see a new and improved railroad crossing in the upcoming year.
Today, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a Stipulated Agreement requiring the installation of new automatic warning devices at the South Appleton Road grade crossing of the Union Pacific Railroad Company's track.
The goal is to improve public safety, which ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan says is good news for the community and anyone who utilizes the crossing.
"The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables important rail safety projects such as this to advance,” Carrigan said.
Carrigan is referring to the the Grade Crossing Protection Fund, which has been in place since 1955. With $42 million awarded annually, it is used to strengthen public highway-rail safety in the state.
The projected cost of the project is over $250,000. The Grade Crossing Protection Fund will be used to pay 95% of that, as long as it does not exceed a little over $240,000.