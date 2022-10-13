Run-A-Muc Acres the place to get your pumpkin and donut fixin'

FREEPORT (WREX) — What started out as a dream has now been a reality for the last sixteen years. Run-A-Muc Acres is now becoming a staple for the community having over 20,000 visitors each year.
The Pumpkin Patch has grown from selling just pumpkins at the end of the drive way to becoming a full fledge operation with multiple activities and food items to enjoy.
The activities that can be enjoyed by everyone include a bee train, corn maze, and pedal go-karts and of course picking out the perfect pumpkin to take home.
"We keep the prices low, kids can come out and do all three activities and that includes the cotton candy or popcorn for eleven dollars," said Owner Tim Calam. "Then they can purchase pumpkins and we've always been a reasonably priced because this is a family place."
Rick Lindenmyer a regular customer said, "Run-A-Muc is a wonderful place for a family to come out and see wonderful pumpkins, the bee train for the kids to ride around in and of course the donuts."
The staple food items are the donuts which come in three flavors of blueberry, cherry, and the classic apple cider.
"You can get fresh donuts here every morning at ten o'clock, guaranteed fresh," said Calam. "We have a robotic donut machine that performs pretty well."
Run-A-Muc also has a special twist on the caramel apple. The inside out caramel apple is peeled, spiral cored and then infused with caramel, nuts, and whip cream.
Visitors can also play fetch or roam the pumpkin patch with the pumpkin pooches Abby and Snickers. Snickers may also hitch a ride on the bee train ride.
Run-A-Muc Acres is located at 3063 W. Becker School Road south of Freeport. The Pumpkin Patch is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more visit Run-A-Muc Acres on Facebook.