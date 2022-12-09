Roscoe Police Department Looking to Recruit New Members

ROSCOE (WREX) -- Roscoe Police Department is trying to recruit new officers as the challenge to fill positions grow while staying ahead of the nationwide shortage.
Administrative Sergeant Tom Falone of Roscoe Police Department says joining the team is without a doubt one of the best decisions one can make.
"We are looking for the next generation of leaders and community care takers," he says. "That's what we need here at Roscoe."
Since December 5th, applications have opened with the hope that people in the community would apply to help fill the gaps in the department.
"We noticed the need to start getting some more police officers," said Falone. "Some of our officers are hitting that 10-to-15-year mark and we need more young talented individuals to take over."
For the past few months law enforcement around the U.S. have experienced shortages with less people wanting to be police officers. However, the reason for this is unknown.
"It is extremely difficult to find people who want to be police officers and it's not just us here in Roscoe, other departments as well are having the same problem."
Those interested only to meet the minimum requirements: A college education and be over 21 years old. The two positions available right now are Patrol Officers but they plan to have positions opened in the future.
The application can be found through a third-party vendor called, Blueline. When you go on the website, search Roscoe Police Department and fill out the application. Several test will be administered after the application including a written test, oral test and personal interview.
"After the written exam we will have an oral interview process and then combine both scores and put out an official list for who we will select." Falone added.
The application for those interested can be found at http://iosolutions.com/product/roscoe-il-police-officer-application/
The deadline to apply is January 4th, 2023.