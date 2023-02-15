Rockford YMCA Teen Director, Tamica Fricks, inspiring next generation of leaders

ROCKFORD -- Tamica Fricks, a mentor, friend, confidant and mother-figure to her teens at the YMCA of Rock River Valley is leaving her mark on students as one of the first Black woman teen directors at the organization.
Since beginning her role back in 2015, Fricks has created a tight knit bond with her students over the years. One of her students, Amelia Brodeski, a sophomore, says they have developed a mother-daughter relationship with Tamica.
"She is kind of like a mom to all of us here," Brodeski said. "If we need help or if we need something from her, she is there."
As Teen Director, Tamica's role includes helping students with their homework, college readiness, mentoring and being a person, they can always rely on.
Her love for the youth has always been her passion, and taking on this leadership role where she could be hands-on with the youth is one of the main reasons, she accepted this position.
"When I first started here, I just felt like this was my way to give back to the community and to continue my passion of working with the youth," said Fricks.
"I am a foster parent as well and genuinely I only get teens and I told the agency I only want teens because nobody wants them, that's how I feel, so that is the reason I only want to work with teens."
Tamica says being a black woman in this position is the real impact.
"I am here as a black woman for them and it's something that a lot of parents appreciate, with everything that goes on in the world today," she said.
Fricks' impact on her students' lives is even noticed and appreciated by parents, who later thank her for being a positive example for their children, and her students never fall short of returning the favor.
"When they see a woman of color, they know I am going to be there for children and relate to them in ways others won't, so it means a lot."
Growing up, Tamica faced one of her biggest challenges and now uses that as a testament to push her students and encourage them to better than her.
"I didn't finish high school, I dropped out when I got pregnant and didn't go back but I always push the kids that I work with to continue their education."
Bringing her back to her purpose, a rock for all students she comes in contact with.
"I'm just basically like their support system," she said. "A lot of adults don't realize how much teens go through, and they go through a lot. So, I just happy I can be of support in anyway, calling in the middle of the night, whatever it is, I'm here."
A statement that speaks not only to her character but depicts just how much Tamica Fricks cares for her students.
"I love them, like there are my own, I would do anything for me, whatever they need, you know I am there for them."
Tamica has recently received her high school diploma and now in her second year of college, looking to graduate in 2025!