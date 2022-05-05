Rockford street-cleaning transitions to residential areas

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Beginning May 2, the Rockford Street Division street-cleaning crews transition to residential streets.
Central Business District street-sweeping will continue to occur every other week throughout the summer months.
The following residential areas are scheduled for sweeping:
- City Limits east to Huffman Blvd. - Auburn St. north to Halsted Rd.
- Huffman Blvd. east to the River - Auburn St. north to Halsted Rd.
- Forest Hills Rd. east to N Alpine Rd. - Highcrest Rd. north to E Riverside Blvd.
All Street Division operations depend on existing weather conditions and subject to change without notice.
Rockford Citizens are urged to approach Public Works crew personnel and vehicles with caution and at a reduced speed while driving.