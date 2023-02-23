Rockford residents still without power following Wednesday night's storm

ROCKFORD — Wednesday night’s storm leaves lingering problems to people in several communities in the area.
One neighbor on Newcastle Rd. seems to be one of the only residents in the South East neighborhood that had power as of Thursday evening, thanks to their power generator.
Resident Edwin Lorenzen says their power went out just after 7 p.m. last night but was able to hook up their power generator.
One line is powering up two portable heaters which is the only thing keeping their home warm since midnight Thursday.
He says in the nearly 60 years they've lived there, they have never been without power this long.
“We have been without power once in a while 2 hours max… which is livable but this right here is different... but its working,” says Lorenzen/
Resident Juliana Devich says she was calling Com Ed and checking online all Thursday long for updates for when power would be restored but spent much of the day sitting in the dark.
She was prepared for Wednesday’s storm stocking up on groceries but her freezer full of fresh food has all gone bad.
She was left to empty her sump pumps on her own from flooding caused by Wednesday’s rain.
Despite all her own struggles Devich is more worried about her elderly neighbors who don't have internet.
“My 95 year old neighbors don't have internet. How are they getting help? So I’ve been running around asking if I can do anything to help. They're all hanging in there, but they're under the illusion we're going to have power on tonight but we're not. It's not guaranteed,” she says.
Tonight through residents of that neighborhood we learned their power has since been restored. However, more than 1,700 residents in Rockford are still without power as of Thursday night.