Rockford Rescue Mission opening its doors for 59th annual Thanksgiving Banquet

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission is opening its doors to the public this week for its annual Thanksgiving Banquet.
The Mission will be open Wednesday, Nov. 23, from Noon to 1 p.m. for anyone wanting a free meal.
This is the 59th year the Mission has held this event and the Great Room will be back in use after the Pandemic limited space.
The volunteers to help serve food will include Mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County Sherriff Gary Caruana and other community members.
Everyone has a seat at the dinner table.