Rockford Public Schools taking steps to increase diversity in teachers and retain staff

ROCKFORD — Rockford Public Schools is taking steps to increase diversity in teachers and retain staff.
The district has incentives in place to retain current teachers but also attract more teachers.
One initiative works with historically black colleges and universities to recruit students.
Students from Central State University In Ohio making a stop in Rockford to learn more about the Aspiring Teachers Program.
“They teach for us for a year, while they're here we give them full benefits and housing allowance,” explains School Board President, Jude Makulec.
It’s an initiative to retain and diversify future educators in the school district.
Right now RPS 205 has an 83 percent retention rate among teachers.
“We're really trying to do as much as we can to support our teachers, bring in new teachers, and maintain the ones that we have,” she adds.
The district has multiple efforts in place to not only keep staff, but attract more students to the teaching field.
“The black male initiative, leap program, tries to increase the percentage of minority staff that we have because that reflects our community and reflects the students in our school,” says Makulec.
College students like Donovan Daniels, a sophomore studying special education.
His passion for special ed comes from his grandparents who have run a group home for more than 30 years and wants to bring more diversity into the workforce.
“Diversity plays a big part, (while visiting RPS) I saw no black teachers at all. Being in that environment… yeah they need that. They need this person to be here,” he says.
At home Daniels takes care of mentally disabled elderly and hopes to be the teacher his students can relate to.
“I had white teachers all my life. I only had one black teacher, I barely paid attention. It wasn't there, they were pushing it out. When I had my first fifth grade teacher he was an African American male. I want to be that person to somebody else. Inspiring to somebody else. That's what I want to do,” he says.
RPS 205 is hoping to bring in students from two more HBCUs who are interested in the aspiring teacher program.