Rockford Public Schools taking steps to increase diversity in teachers and retain staff

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Wisconsin...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.The combination of recent rains and snowmelt is resulting in rises
on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 600 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 2.3 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.0 feet on 02/12/2009.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   5.02  7 pm 3/02   4.6  3.8  3.5  3.1

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        5.18  8 am 3/02         0.06       5.00  12 am 3/03


&&

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.2 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

ROCKFORD — Rockford Public Schools is taking steps to increase diversity in teachers and retain staff.

The district has incentives in place to retain current teachers but also attract more teachers. 

One initiative works with historically black colleges and universities to recruit students.

Students from Central State University In Ohio making a stop in Rockford to learn more about the Aspiring Teachers Program.

“They teach for us for a year, while they're here we give them full benefits and housing allowance,” explains School Board President, Jude Makulec. 

It’s an initiative to retain and diversify future educators in the school district.

Right now RPS 205 has an 83 percent retention rate among teachers. 

“We're really trying to do as much as we can to support our teachers, bring in new teachers, and maintain the ones that we have,” she adds. 

The district has multiple efforts in place to not only keep staff, but attract more students to the teaching field. 

“The black male initiative, leap program, tries to increase the percentage of minority staff that we have because that reflects our community and reflects the students in our school,” says Makulec. 

College students like Donovan Daniels, a sophomore studying special education.

His passion for special ed comes from his grandparents who have run a group home for more than 30 years and wants to bring more diversity into the workforce. 

“Diversity plays a big part, (while visiting RPS) I saw no black teachers at all. Being in that environment… yeah they need that. They need this person to be here,” he says. 

At home Daniels takes care of mentally disabled elderly and hopes to be the teacher his students can relate to. 

“I had white teachers all my life. I only had one black teacher, I barely paid attention. It wasn't there, they were pushing it out. When I had my first fifth grade teacher he was an African American male. I want to be that person to somebody else. Inspiring to somebody else. That's what I want to do,” he says. 

RPS 205 is hoping to bring in students from two more HBCUs who are interested in the aspiring teacher program. 

