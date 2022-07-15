Rockford Public Schools celebrates competitive tax rate

ROCKFORD, ILL (WREX) — In the 2021 tax rates for regional districts, Rockford Public Schools ranked sixth out of 12 districts after the Boone Winnebago Regional Office of Education announced them this week.
Rates within the region range from 5.63 in Pecatonica to 6.86 in Harlem, and RPS' rate is 6.26. This means that $6.26 per every $100 of equalized assessed value is the amount due to the district.
The district’s rate went down from 7.93 since the 2015 levy year. Superintendent Ehren Jarrett spoke on the financial stewardship of successive School Boards.
“I am proud of our School Board’s continued commitment to the taxpayers,” Jarrett said. “The board’s efforts to hold the line on property taxes is illustrated in this week’s report, and it puts Rockford Public Schools in a competitive position regionally.”
This significant drop in the tax rate is believed to be, in part, due to the RPS 205 School Board and the administration's commitment to hold the line and keep the tax levy mostly steady for the better part of a decade.
District leaders anticipate a rate below 6.00 for the 2022-23 tax cycle.