Rockford Public Schools 205 School Board Candidate Forum held ahead of election

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Rock and Winnebago
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Kenosha and Lake
Counties.



.Heavy rain that fell Monday along with snow melt has caused rivers
to rise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From this evening to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CST Wednesday was 5.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.2
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.2 feet on 04/04/1983.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   5.01  8 pm 3/01   5.0  4.5  4.0  3.6

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        5.01  8 pm 3/01         0.91       5.20  6 am 3/02


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along
Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rockford Public Schools 205 School Board Candidate Forum held ahead of election

Rockford Public Schools 205 School Board Candidate Forum

ROCKFORD — Wednesday ‘Transform Rockford’ hosted a forum to help voters familiarize themselves with the candidates for the seven open school board seats for RPS 205. All 7 seats are up for reelection 3 of them are contested.

Those in attendance at the Nordlof Center tonight heard from eight of the ten candidates on their top priorities. 

From improvements within the district to what their ideal vision for education in this community would be. 

“Involvement with other communities, let's see what  they're doing right and what we're doing wrong and vice versa,” says Juan Reyes from subdistrict F. 

An area of concern for multiple candidates is the importance of early education. 

“I think it comes way earlier than 3rd grade… students get to third grade and they're not prepared... my concern is we're not really focusing on early childhood education,” says Kimberly Haley also from subdistrict F. 

Other candidates say the focus should be improving literacy, graduation rates, and student engagement. 

“The majority of our kids that are at risk to not graduate are kept in school by athletics extracurriculars, and that's an important focus. It's what keeps them coming to school everyday,” says subdistrict G’s June Stanford. 

Current school board president Jude Makulec, representing subdistrict D, believes helping students succeed involves supporting parents as well. 

“Helping parents, we have parents that go to our GED program,” she explains. 

Subdistrict D’s Nicole Bennett adds, “Making sure they reached their highest level whether that's college - regardless it's their decision to make. 

While school board candidates have different visions for the future of the district, the thing they can agree on is the success of the district takes community collaboration..

“If we're going to be effective in changing our school district we have to work together in every area of our community,” says Denise Pearson, of subdistrict A. 

The election will take place on April 4th.

