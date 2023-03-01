Rockford Public Schools 205 School Board Candidate Forum held ahead of election

ROCKFORD — Wednesday ‘Transform Rockford’ hosted a forum to help voters familiarize themselves with the candidates for the seven open school board seats for RPS 205. All 7 seats are up for reelection 3 of them are contested.
Those in attendance at the Nordlof Center tonight heard from eight of the ten candidates on their top priorities.
From improvements within the district to what their ideal vision for education in this community would be.
“Involvement with other communities, let's see what they're doing right and what we're doing wrong and vice versa,” says Juan Reyes from subdistrict F.
An area of concern for multiple candidates is the importance of early education.
“I think it comes way earlier than 3rd grade… students get to third grade and they're not prepared... my concern is we're not really focusing on early childhood education,” says Kimberly Haley also from subdistrict F.
Other candidates say the focus should be improving literacy, graduation rates, and student engagement.
“The majority of our kids that are at risk to not graduate are kept in school by athletics extracurriculars, and that's an important focus. It's what keeps them coming to school everyday,” says subdistrict G’s June Stanford.
Current school board president Jude Makulec, representing subdistrict D, believes helping students succeed involves supporting parents as well.
“Helping parents, we have parents that go to our GED program,” she explains.
Subdistrict D’s Nicole Bennett adds, “Making sure they reached their highest level whether that's college - regardless it's their decision to make.
While school board candidates have different visions for the future of the district, the thing they can agree on is the success of the district takes community collaboration..
“If we're going to be effective in changing our school district we have to work together in every area of our community,” says Denise Pearson, of subdistrict A.
The election will take place on April 4th.