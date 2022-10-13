Rockford Public Library Construction

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The new library in downtown Rockford is starting to take shape and if you find yourself driving by Jefferson you can see a frame of the building.
Bridget Finn, Marketing Director of Rockford Public Library says this new building is meant for everyone.
Before construction, the previous library at this space brought by Andrew Carnegie in 1902 was first housed by a gas manufacturing plant with a huge problem.
"That manufacturing plant disposed of its waste at the way they did at the time in the late 1800's which is by burying it," Finn said.
Talks with the city of Rockford and Rockford public library continued and the determining factor to build a new building was the foundation - and the soil was eradicated.
Cory Rasmus, Project Superintendent for Scanbroli Construction explained to 13 News the new features and designs that will can be seen from the Jefferson bridge since the new library will be next to the Rock River.
"There is some shoring that will hold the steel in place while we erect and finish up this sequence and then once that sequence is completed the shoring, the post will be removed, and that entire section will be calla lever at the front entrance."
Construction for the library is at its halfway point right now and on October 20th Rockford library will celebrate its 150-year anniversary fundraiser celebration, proceeds from that event will go towards furnishing finishes to bring the library to life.
As for the other branches of the Rockford libraries most will stay in place while others combine with the new library once its built.
The new library is expected to be completed October 2023.