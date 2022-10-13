Rockford Public Library at halfway point of construction timeline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The new library in downtown Rockford is starting to take shape at its home, 215 North Wyman Street, next to the Rock River.
Bridget Finn, Marketing Director of Rockford Public Library says this new building is meant for everyone.
The previous library in this space was funded by Andrew Carnegie in 1902 and first housed by a gas manufacturing plant with a huge problem.
"That manufacturing plant disposed of its waste at the way they did at the time in the late 1800's... which is by burying it," Finn said.
Talks between the City of Rockford, the Library, and Commonweath Edison, who has assumed responsibility for the plant resulted in the decision to build a new Main Library - and the soil was eradicated.
Cory Rasmus, Project Superintendent for Scandroli Construction, explained to 13 News the new features and designs that will can be seen from the Jefferson Bridge.
"There is some shoring that will hold the steel in place while we erect and finish up this sequence... and then once that sequence is completed, the shoring, the post will be removed, and that entire section will be cantilevered at the front entrance."
Construction for the library is at its halfway point right now.
On October 20, Rockford Public Library will celebrate its 150-year anniversary with a fundraiser celebration.
Proceeds from the event will go towards furnishing finishes to bring the library to life.
As for the other branches of the Rockford Public Library, most will stay in place while others will combine with the new library once it's built.
The new library is to be completed by the end of 2023.