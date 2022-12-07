Rockford Police Department hand out gun safety locks for gun, child safety

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department wants to help promote gun safety by handing out free gun safety locks.
The police department partnered with Project Child Safe that partners with multiple law enforcement agencies across the country to promote safe storage of firearms.
The overall goal is for firearm owners to be safe and responsible, to prevent accidents, and keep guns out of the wrong hands.
The kits are always available for free at each of the District's front desks.
District 1 — 1045 W. State Street (M-F 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
District 2 — 1410 Broadway (M-F 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
District 3 — 557 S. New Towne Drive (M-F 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
To find more information on gun and child safety visit projectchildsafe.org