Rockford plans a visit for teens and mothers from Ukraine

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Over a dozen women and children will be coming to Rockford seeking refuge from the war happening in Ukraine.
These families will stay in Rockford for 11 days while the fathers of the families continue to fight in Ukraine combat zone.
R-A-V-C-B or Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau partnered with the Y-M-C-A and Rockford Christian School to set up daily activities including tours around Rockford and Chicago.
CEO and President of Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, John Groh, says that the opportunity will provide a breathe of fresh air for visitors.
"When you think about it, they've had a lot of unrest and chaos in there life for sometime, so we are giving them some reproof from that through rest and relaxation here in the city of Rockford. Plus, also a day of excursion to Chicago as well."
Rockford residents are asked to help assist in the transition with monetary donations and from businesses, donations of food from restaurants, venues for daily activities and welcome baskets.