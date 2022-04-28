Rockford Park District releases 2022 summer schedule

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Park District has scheduled new favorites and brought back classic activities to fill its 2022 event roster.
Saturday fun on the farm at Lockwood Park begins May 7.
Bring the family out to the country to find fun, enjoy the benefits of being outdoors in fresh air and nature while engaging in safe recreational activities at Rockford Park District's Lockwood Park, 5201 Safford Rd. in northwest Rockford.
Activities will be available Saturdays, 10 am-4 pm, May 7 through October 29, 2022 (weather permitting), and include wagon rides through the park’s scenic meadows and woods ($4 per person, departing every 30 minutes), and free Children's Farm Barn visits.
For additional wagon ride schedule information, check https://lockwoodpark.com/rides.
New this year is the hands-on Pony Experience, which includes connecting up close and personal with a pony or small horse through a variety of activities offered each week.
The fee is $8 per person.
Information about Lockwood Park, as well as prices and advance ticket purchase for fee-based activities is available at www.lockwoodpark.com or by calling 815-987-8809. .
Horseback trail rides are expected to resume later this season; a start date will be released and posted on the website once it is determined.
Visitors are welcome to picnic at the park. The park, its facilities, and some programs are wheelchair accessible. For more information about the park and its activities, group lessons, events, facility rentals, and horse boarding services, visit www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/lockwood or call 815-987-8809. Activities may close early if attendance is low. To confirm hours of operation, please call ahead. Information on accessibility and adapted equipment for park visitors with disabilities is available at 815-987-8800.
The district also announced 2022 summer day camps for children and youth. The 24-page Summer Camps 2022 Guide is available free of charge online at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/guides and in limited paper quantities at Park District Customer Service locations: UW Health Sports Factory in downtown Rockford, and Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park.
The guide features recreational and sports camps from June through August, 2022, and includes program descriptions, schedules, and fees. Registration is now open for the wide range of Park District and affiliated museums’ offerings for kids ages 5-16 to experience a wide variety of activities with opportunities to learn new skills, form lasting friendships, and make memories for a lifetime!
Park District programs include Lockwood Park Adventure Camps for ages 5-16 featuring agricultural/farm topics and interactions with ponies or horses, and farm animals. PGA/LPGA half-day golf camp sessions for ages 5-8 and 9-14 provide fun, activity-driven experiences to learn the game of golf.
Teens ages 13-15 will learn recreational leadership skills and gain experience at Jr. Leader Training Camp; Washington Park Community Center offers Youth Summer Camp for ages 5-10, and Tween Summer Camp for ages 11-15.
For ages 5-12, there is youth camp at Lewis Lemon Community Center, Nature Quest Camp at Alpine Hills Adventure Park, and Time 2 Play neighborhood playgrounds activities programs at nine sites. Summer programs are also offered by Burpee Museum of Natural History, Discovery Center Museum, Rockford Art Museum, Rockford Dance Company, and Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum. The quick-reference summer camps planning page included in the guide will help parents and children schedule a fun-filled summer.
Register for Rockford Park District camps at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org, at a Park District Customer Service location, or at 815-987-8800 (call/text). Information on possible inclusion, support, and adapted equipment services for Rockford Park District camp participants with disabilities is detailed in the Guide, as well as information on the Park District's Help Me Play fee assistance program and EZ Pay installment plan options, and is also available from Customer Service at 815-987-8800 (call/text).