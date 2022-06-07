 Skip to main content
Rockford Park District offers free 'Summer CampEd'

Rockford Park District Summer Blast
By Jesse Fox

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Park District is offering free Summer Camp programs for kids ages 5 to 12 starting June 27.

Activities will be held Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through August 19.

Games outdoors including spiderball, four-square, kickball, table hockey, water play, and other will be held at Terry Lee Wells Memorial Park at Haskell School.

Sports instruction included in the program will be swimming, golf, track, and/or flag football.

Camp-goers will also spend time indoors enjoying activities that focus on academic and social-emotional skills. 

Sign up for Summer CampEd online.

