Rockford named host city for 2023 Synchronized Skating championships

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau (RACVB) has announced that Rockford was chosen as the host city for the U.S. Figure Skating 2023 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships.
The January 23-29, 2023 event is expected to attract over 170 teams to the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.
Synchronized skating consists of teams of 8-20 skaters working as one unit at high speeds over ice.
Spectators of the event can watch more than 2,100 skaters, ranging in age from 6 to 70, compete in several divisions during the 6-day competition.
“This synchronized skating championship further puts Rockford on the map as a sports destination for skating competitions and other major sporting events, showcasing our high-quality venues and our red-carpet treatment for athletes, judges and spectators,” said John Groh, president/CEO of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The competition will bring close to 4,000 visitors to the region from 28 states.
The event is expected to generate more than $2.1 million of economic impact to the region including 7,500 booked hotel rooms and thousands of meals eaten at local restaurants.
"The City of Rockford is proud and honored to host this event, and we look forward to sharing our amazing city with members of the skating community from across the Midwest and Pacific Coast regions," said Mayor McNamara.
“Synchronized Skating is not yet an Olympic sport, but it is quickly headed in that direction,” said Skating Council of Illinois President Edward Mann.
“These are the best-synchronized figure skaters in the Midwestern and Pacific Coast states. The winners of this competition will go on to the US Synchronized Skating Championships.”