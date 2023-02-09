Rockford leader recognized for Outstanding Commitment in Community Service

ROCKFORD — Illinois State Treasurer recognized a Rockford leader for Outstanding Commitment in Community Service, Lamont Jones.
“When you look at my title you think of sports, and sports only. But over the years, our programming has changed. We can no longer just worry about football, volleyball, and basketball. We have to also think about the youth in our community,” says Lamont Jones, General Manager of Youth Sports for the Rockford Park District.
Jones says over the years of managing youth sports, the programming at Rockford Park District has pivoted its focus from sports to youth in the community.
“Three years ago when the pandemic started, everything was shut down. We had to take down basketball hoops, tennis court mats. But you know what didn't go down? Juvenile crime. It continued to go up,” he explains.
The park district received a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority and used those funds to invest in their youth in an effort to reduce juvenile crime and violence.
One of the ways Jones is addressing youth crime is by creating opportunities for kids including leadership development programs and intervention programs.
He is also being recognized for the partnerships he has with local and national sports organizations, emphasizing the importance of building relationships within the community.
“We all have a job description but in today's times, we have to go above and beyond, we have to go outside, meet and reach the youth in our community. And in order to do that it's important to build partnerships and collaborations,” explains Jones.
Jones says it is an honor to be recognized during Black History Month.
He plans to continue programs started by Clarence Hicks, who was also an African American leader at the park district.
Jones is looking forward to the development of Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park in his honor.